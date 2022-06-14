Colony Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $493.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.24 and a 200-day moving average of $656.03. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $491.62 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

