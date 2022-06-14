Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,424 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $171.35. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.