Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $53.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

