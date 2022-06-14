Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 29.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Street by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,024,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,506,000 after acquiring an additional 284,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in State Street by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in State Street by 6.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

