Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 14,371 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,158,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

