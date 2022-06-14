iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

