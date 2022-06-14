Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.08 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

