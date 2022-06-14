Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 99.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

