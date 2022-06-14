Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

