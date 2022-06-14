MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,241 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

