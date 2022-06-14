Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,223 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $141.38 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.