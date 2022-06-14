Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 630 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

