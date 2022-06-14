MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

NYSE ALB opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.