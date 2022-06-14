Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $647.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $593.50 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $839.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $920.56.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

