Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after purchasing an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 190,667 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.24. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

