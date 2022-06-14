Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.