Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

