Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $6,282,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cerner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 189.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 233,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 153,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $1,857,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

