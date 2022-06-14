PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 217,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

