SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

