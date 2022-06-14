Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.