CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 216 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,491,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,286,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.73 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

