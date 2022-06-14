Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 435.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $7,409,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.