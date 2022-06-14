Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Copart by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Copart stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
