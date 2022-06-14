Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,176 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,103,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.