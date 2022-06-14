Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.95 and a 200 day moving average of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

