785,741 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 785,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,964,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

