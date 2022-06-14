Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 491 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

