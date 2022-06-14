Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $34.39 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $250.86 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average of $298.96. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.60.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

