Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

