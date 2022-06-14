Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Generac were worth $32,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.19.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

