Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Oracle stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.