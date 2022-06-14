Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:IT opened at $232.74 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $228.20 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

