Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 873 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.