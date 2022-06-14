Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

