Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

BX stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

