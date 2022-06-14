Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

Shares of IQV opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.56. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

