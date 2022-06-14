Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 392.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

