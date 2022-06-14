Colony Group LLC Buys 305 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $320.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.39. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

