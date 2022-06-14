Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sysco by 740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

