HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

