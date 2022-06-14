Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.