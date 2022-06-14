Amalgamated Bank Has $6.54 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TTEK opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.