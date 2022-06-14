1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,027,044 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027,044 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527,414 shares of company stock worth $43,834,723.

Snap stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

