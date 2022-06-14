Zacks Investment Management Sells 302 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,506,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of THC opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
Tenet Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.