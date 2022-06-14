Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,218 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $478.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

