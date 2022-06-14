Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,980,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 171,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.30.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

