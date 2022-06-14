ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,992,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

