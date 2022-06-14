Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

