Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after buying an additional 143,817 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

